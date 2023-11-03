Economy ministry: Armenian cognac to be sold in European market under ‘Armenian brandy’ brand name

Armenian cognac will appear on the European market under the brand name "Armenian brandy." Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan announced this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Friday.
According to him, this decision was made jointly with the brandy producers and the branding company.
"By the way, relevant consultations were held with the latter [i.e. the branding company]," added Kerobyan.
As per the economy minister, Armenia, together with the EU and, in particular, France, is doing everything to establish an association that will give permission for the export of Armenian brandy from the territory of Armenia—but in compliance with certain quality standards.
"The creation of such an organization is a difficult task. It is even more difficult to convince companies to start producing products that meet the established standards," added the Armenian economy minister.