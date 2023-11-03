News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
November 04
USD
402.22
EUR
428.08
RUB
4.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
November 04
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.22
EUR
428.08
RUB
4.33
Show news feed
Economy ministry: Armenian cognac to be sold in European market under ‘Armenian brandy’ brand name
Economy ministry: Armenian cognac to be sold in European market under ‘Armenian brandy’ brand name
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenian cognac will appear on the European market under the brand name "Armenian brandy." Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan announced this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Friday.

According to him, this decision was made jointly with the brandy producers and the branding company.

"By the way, relevant consultations were held with the latter [i.e. the branding company]," added Kerobyan.

As per the economy minister, Armenia, together with the EU and, in particular, France, is doing everything to establish an association that will give permission for the export of Armenian brandy from the territory of Armenia—but in compliance with certain quality standards.

"The creation of such an organization is a difficult task. It is even more difficult to convince companies to start producing products that meet the established standards," added the Armenian economy minister.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar down, euro up in Armenia
And the exchange rate of the Russian ruble increased...
 Vahan Kerobyan, Alkis Vryenios Drakinos discuss projects being implemented by EBRD in Armenia (PHOTOS)
The minister of economy received the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development regional director for the Caucasus…
 Dollar, euro fall in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble also dropped...
 Armenia deputy PM, Japan envoy discuss opportunities for development of bilateral trade, economic relations
Mher Grigoryan met with Ambassador Masanori Fukushima, who is concluding his diplomatic mission in Armenia…
 World Bank: Economic activity growth increases, insignificant inflation recorded, exports drop in Armenia
The Bank presented its monthly economic update on the country for October…
 Dollar, euro go up in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble also increased...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos