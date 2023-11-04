Air force base attacked in Pakistan

Three aircraft and a tanker were damaged in a terrorist attack on an air force base near the Pakistani city of Mianwali (northeastern Punjab province), Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) of the Pakistani Ministry of Defense reports.
According to the agency, three terrorists “were neutralised while entering the base while remaining 3 terrorists have been cornered/isolated due to timely and effective response by the troops.”
"A comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in final stages to completely clear the area.
Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to eliminating menace of terrorism from the country at all costs," says the statement of the ISPR.
The Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan terrorist group, which opposes the Pakistani government and is fighting for the creation of a “true Islamic state” in the country, claimed responsibility for the attack.
Earlier, terrorists made several attacks in the provinces of Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They attacked a convoy of security vehicles in Gwadar district (Balochistan Province) and remotely detonated an explosive device near the town of Dera Ismail Khan. According to ISPR, 17 soldiers were killed and 24 were injured.