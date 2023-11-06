UN announces its biggest death toll due to Gaza conflict

The number of aid workers killed in Gaza since October 7 includes 88 members of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), according to a joint statement by UN humanitarian chiefs.
This is the largest UN death toll ever recorded in a single conflict, the document emphasizes.
The statement was signed by the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths; director-general of the World Health Organization, (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; the executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell; and several others. They again called to release the hostages taken by Hamas and to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.
Thirty days have passed since the start of hostilities in Gaza, but everything has a limit, and this must be stopped, the statement adds, in part.