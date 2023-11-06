News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
November 07
USD
402.66
EUR
430.04
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
November 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.66
EUR
430.04
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
UN announces its biggest death toll due to Gaza conflict
UN announces its biggest death toll due to Gaza conflict
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The number of aid workers killed in Gaza since October 7 includes 88 members of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), according to a joint statement by UN humanitarian chiefs.

This is the largest UN death toll ever recorded in a single conflict, the document emphasizes.

The statement was signed by the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths; director-general of the World Health Organization, (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; the executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell; and several others. They again called to release the hostages taken by Hamas and to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

Thirty days have passed since the start of hostilities in Gaza, but everything has a limit, and this must be stopped, the statement adds, in part.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Switzerland defines specific actions for extending humanitarian assistance in Armenia with 1.5M Swiss francs
This money will be distributed among key humanitarian actors on the ground...
 Israeli aircraft shell school in Gaza
As a result of the attack…
 Armenia says yes to UN resolution on Gaza truce
The resolution, drafted by…
 UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Israel-Hamas truce
The General Assembly condemned…
 Jordanian FM on Gaza ground war: Catastrophe for years to come
Millions will be watching every…
 CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities condemns Azerbaijan over Karabakh, adopts declaration
The Congress recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan but expresses its deep concern over the humanitarian consequences of the situation...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos