UN announces its biggest death toll due to Gaza conflict

Francophonie Parliamentary Assembly stresses need to respect Karabakh Armenians’ rights

Britney Spears and Janet Jackson bond over Justin Timberlake 'take downs'

Updated Stellantis Ram 1500 pickup introduced

ARMBUSINESSBANK: First in banking system to launch trigger-based customer satisfaction surveys using SatisFAI

Armenian church of Syria’s Kessab town is being renovated (PHOTOS)

Russia court rules attachment on accounts of Utair airline’s Armenian supplier on lawsuit on engines not received

Pavel Durov to give away 10,000 subscriptions to Telegram Premium: He spends $200,000 on this

Armenian company offers ozone-based sterilizing devices

Armenia tourism potential presented at London exhibition (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijan MFA demands 8 villages from Armenia in form of ultimatum

Karabakh Armenian historical, cultural monuments’ preservation issues presented at ICCROM General Assembly meeting

Judicial farce in Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan ‘criminal case’ coming to an end in Azerbaijan

OpenAI introduced its flagship neural network GPT-4 Turbo and a program for protecting business clients from copyright claims

Armen Grigoryan to not attend upcoming meeting of Secretaries of Security Council of CIS countries

Human lives with concrete names: We had lost our home already 3 times

12-month inflation in Armenia consumer market is 0.1%

Replacement of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, delivery of weapons to Russia completed

Netanyahu: Israel agrees to need to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza

AnTuTu names most powerful smartphones of October

Armenia ex-MP Aragats Akhoyan arrested

Newspaper: Armenia cannot unilaterally renounce Russian military base

Premier League: Tottenham suffer first defeat of season

State Security Service of Georgia: Russian soldiers killed Georgian citizen

New Changan Qiyuan Q05 crossover features announced

Armenia Investigative Committee launches criminal prosecution against Azerbaijan military, political leadership

An expert explains five consequences of alcohol addiction

Dangerous vulnerabilities found in 34 Windows drivers: They can allow complete control over system

Armenia State Revenue Committee: Construction of new customs office on Turkey border nearing completion

Top 5 smartphones with the best screens: iPhone 15 Pro not included in the list

Armenia 2nd President Robert Kocharyan’s son, Levon, is released from prison

EU to allocate additional €25M in humanitarian aid to people of Gaza

About 4bn drams to be earmarked to housing construction project for Karabakh refugees in Armenia

Lavrov: Western politicians are fomenting major conflict in Middle East

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

$10,000: Prototype AirPower device put up for sale on eBay

Finance minister: I don't recall Armenia ever having such low unemployment rate

Armenia parliament majority faction member Matevos Asatryan dies aged 38

Exhibition on Urartian era opens at Pushkin Museum in Moscow

Switzerland defines specific actions for extending humanitarian assistance in Armenia with 1.5M Swiss francs

Other side brings armed officers, trained dogs, damages Armenian estate after canceling ‘Cows’ Garden’ deal in Jerusalem

Conference entitled ‘The rights of Karabakh Armenians and the European Union’ to be held in European Parliament

Armenia army chief visits US European Command headquarters in Stuttgart (PHOTOS)

Apple adds moisture detection to USB-C in laptops and computers

Armenia migration service chief: There is concern about our migrants in Russia

More than 200 people killed in Israeli bombings Sunday night, Gaza announces

Kremlin: Putin has not yet announced whether he will run in 2024 presidential election

Former Karabakh residents to continue to benefit from 6-month support program if they become Armenia citizens?

Armenia-Egypt trade and economic ties to develop, business conference to be held

Update in WhatsApp: You can now use email for authorization

‘Trial’ in Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan ‘criminal case’ adjourns in Azerbaijan

Jerusalem Armenian community representatives, Armenian Patriarch, clergy go to ‘Cows’ Garden’ due to situation

Groundbreaking ceremony of new building of Armenian orphanage once housing the late Hrant Dink is held in Istanbul

Israel army gives northern Gaza residents 4 hours to evacuate to south

Blinken arrives in Turkey after unannounced visit to Iraq

Congressman Frank Pallone: Potential attacks by Azerbaijan’s Aliyev against southern Armenia requires US action

Forcibly displaced Nagorno-Karabakh residents protesting in Yerevan

Ken Orkian: Stop demanding and release Armenian POWs

US sends nuclear sub to Middle East

Strong magnetic storm occurred on Earth, causing red northern lights: Scientists incorrectly estimated its power

Al Mayadeen TV: Drones attack 3 US military bases in Iraq, Syria

Spanish researchers open first biobank for living human brain samples

Singapore PM to transfer power to deputy until 2025 general election

5 people, including children, die in car crash near Australia restaurant

UN announces its biggest death toll due to Gaza conflict

North Korea says its nuclear forces have become world’s strongest

Rybar: Azerbaijanis terrorize Moscow Region hamlet residents

iPhone 15 Pro melts from inside due to overheating

WTA Finals: World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka is out

2 children dead in Armenia road accident

Mkhitaryan thanks manager Lucescu who has retired

La Liga: Real remain 2 points behind current leaders Girona

Iran, Israel ambassadors to Azerbaijan exchange ‘affections’ on social media

Hilux electric pickups to be tested as public transport in Thailand

Armenia MFA spox: Objective coverage of September 19 attack against, ethnic cleansing in Karabakh is vital

Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza exceeds 9 thousand

Urgent measures must be taken to guarantee rights of Artsakh people

Israeli PM reprimands Heritage Minister over Gaza nuking remark

To meet Russia President, his US colleague must be more cooperative

Israeli minister says nuclear strike on Gaza is possible

Aliyev and his criminals will one day pay high price for this genocide

Armenia MFA sends condolences over Nepal earthquake

IDF continues to destroy Hamas tunnels

Suki Waterhouse appears to display pregnancy bump as she steps out with beau Robert Pattinson for hike in LA

Arab ministers meeting with Blinken call for ceasefire in Gaza

Kılıçdaroğlu resigns as leader of Turkey's main opposition party

Israeli strike on Al-Maghazi camp in Gaza kills over 50

Armenia to participate in 6th China International Import Expo

Hamas responds to Israeli minister's statement about nuclear strike on Gaza

Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic to face Grigor Dimitrov in the Final

"Al-Nasr" won thanks to goals from Ronaldo and Laporte (video)

"Arsenal" defeated by "Newcastle" (video)

"Bayern" beat "Borussia", Kane's hat-trick (video)

"Inter" beat "Atalanta", Mkhitaryan made an assist (video)

Hamas Politburo head meets Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome First Baby Together: Sources

Bayramov: Negotiations will continue when Yerevan accepts Baku’s terms

Victoria's Secret's Armenian model Rubina Dyan announces about her wedding (PHOTO)

"Manchester City" defeats "Bournemouth" (video)

Armenian Economy Minister meets forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians

"Bayer" won the 9th victory in the current Bundesliga season and is now leading (video)