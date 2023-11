The renovation of the Saint Mary Armenian church in Syria’s Kessab town has begun, reports Kantsasar Armenian weekly of Aleppo.

The renovation of the church continues with great momentum, and under the high patronage of Bishop Magar Ashekian, prelate of the Armenian church prelacy of Peria, and under the supervision of the parish council of the church.

The Saint Mary Armenian church of Kessab had suffered minor damages during the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria in February.