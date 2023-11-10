News
Security Council chief: Armenia ready to come to Brussels, reach end point, sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

There was a planned meeting at the leaders’ level, which was supposed to be held in late October, Armenia had expressed its willingness to come to that meeting, but, sadly, the meeting was not held. We hope that this will be possible in the near future. Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia (RA), stated this during the "Strategic Future of Armenia: RA-Europe" forum being held in Brussels Friday.

"Armenia is ready for the tripartite meeting in Brussels. Armenia is ready for peace. We [Armenia] have received a mandate for the establishment of peace. At this moment, we want the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan to be clarified, the territorial integrity of 29,800 square kilometers of Armenia to be publicly confirmed, and the unblocking to take place on the basis of four principles.

"These are important principles on which we are ready to conclude the [peace] talks, as well as to resolve all the humanitarian problems that exist. One of the important issues is the returning of captives and establishment of peace.

"Armenia is ready to continue the [peace] talks with this agenda, come to Brussels, reach the end point, and sign the peace treaty [with Azerbaijan]," emphasized the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
