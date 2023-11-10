News
Armen Grigoryan, European Commission President's head of cabinet discuss Armenia-EU cooperation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

During his working visit to Brussels, Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, on Friday met with Bjoern Seibert, the Head of Cabinet of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The interlocutors discussed the process of implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting between the Armenian Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission, the Office of the Security Council of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The parties reflected also on matters covering the scope of Armenia-EU bilateral multi-sectoral cooperation.
