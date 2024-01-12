Iran envoy: We want to have long-term strategic relations with Armenia

The warm Armenian-Iranian relations, which have a centuries-old history and are based on mutual respect, are of particular importance for Armenia and the Armenian people, that are still dynamically developing today. Gevorg Papoyan, Head of the Armenia-Iran Friendship Group of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA), stated this while welcoming the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia, Mehdi Sobhani, in the RA NA, the latter informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Touching upon the bilateral cooperation, which includes economic, energy, transport, high-tech and many other fields, Gevorg Papoyan underlined the efforts aimed at increasing the volumes of bilateral trade turnover. The Head of the Friendship Group considered the extension of the Gas for Electricity contract an important achievement, expressing his conviction that tangible progress will be made as a result of joint steps in the near future.
Speaking about important infrastructural issues, Gevorg Papoyan underscored the necessity for the full operation of the North-South Road Corridor project and the international transport routes connecting the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea. He emphasized the involvement of Iranian companies in the construction work of the 32 km Agarak-Kajaran road section in the Syunik province. As a parliamentarian and Head of Armenia-Iran Friendship Group, Gevorg Papoyan stressed the role of inter-parliamentary ties in strengthening the foundations of mutually beneficial cooperation. According to him, platforms with different parliamentary formats provide an opportunity to discuss many issues of bilateral interest.
Gevorg Papoyan also spoke about the Armenian community living and working in Iran, which actively participates in the country’s social and political life. He noted that Iran had always been a special partner for Armenia, which promotes the establishment and strengthening of peace and stability in the region with a balanced policy.
“Today, Armenia is at the sensitive turns of history,” the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani said, thanking for the warm reception and words. He emphasized the priority of economic cooperation, noting that political relations should pave the way for economic relations. The Ambassador pointed out the right operation of the infrastructures.
The parties discussed regional security issues, the Crossroads of Peace project. Gevorg Papoyan noted that the policies and approaches adopted by Armenia and Iran regarding the full operation of regional communication channels are basically consistent. In this regard, he emphasized the clear position of the Republic of Iran regarding the territorial integrity, inseparability of borders, and sovereignty of Armenia.
“I am sure that as a result of joint efforts, we will be able to strengthen our interstate cooperation in the near future for the benefit of the well-being of the two friendly peoples and the strengthening of regional stability,” Gevorg Papoyan said.
“We want to have long-term strategic relations with Armenia,” Ambassador Mehdi Sobhani mentioned.
Also, the members of the Friendship Group highlighted the necessity to develop and deepen the relations with Iran. Issues regarding the development of bilateral economic relations, expansion of cooperation in agriculture, energy, education and a number of other fields were discussed.