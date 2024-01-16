Nephew to Khachatryan: US will continue assisting in Armenia Anti-Corruption Committee capacity development

Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Committee of Armenia, Sasun Khachatryan, received a delegation led by Richard Nephew, Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption of the US Department of State, the Anti-Corruption Committee informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Khachatryan presented the main directions and priorities of the activities of the Anti-Corruption Committee of Armenia, and reflected on its results achieved in the fight against corruption.
Nephew, in turn, emphasized the importance of international cooperation in the fight against corruption.
During the meeting, the American side expressed its readiness to continue assisting towards capacity development of the Anti-Corruption Committee of Armenia and improving the professional knowledge of its employees.