Konstantin Kosachev: Current Armenia leadership is taking country as far away from Russia as possible
Konstantin Kosachev: Current Armenia leadership is taking country as far away from Russia as possible
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

There is still negative dynamics in relations between Russia and Armenia. Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council, stated this on the air of Sputnik Radio.

"The dynamics with Armenia is clearly negative. Everything is visible to the naked eye. The current leadership of Armenia is taking the country as far away from Russia as possible," Kosachev said.

But at the same time, as per the Russian senator, this is, after all, a temporary conspiracy.

"But it seems to me that this is still a temporary plot in the life of our neighbors, as without normal neighborly relations with Russia... it will be very difficult, to put it mildly, for Armenia. The hopes that Armenia will be assisted by its new Western friends... seem very illusory to me," said Konstantin Kosachev.

Also, according to him, the situation in relations with Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries "is more stable, but in many ways it will depend on the effectiveness of Russia's foreign policy."

"Cooperation with Russia should be beneficial, it should be interesting," believes the deputy speaker of the Russian Federation Council.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
