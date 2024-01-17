News
Demonstration in support of Armenian Church held outside Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin
Demonstration in support of Armenian Church held outside Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


A protest demonstration in support of the Armenian Apostolic Church was held Wednesday in front of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Several representatives of Mother See met the participants of this demonstration. In particular, Archbishop Arshak Khachatrian, Chancellor of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, noted that the Armenian Church has overcome many trials in the course of history, and it must overcome them now, too.

The Armenian clergy members expressed their contentment that the Armenian youth have united and came to express their support to the Armenian Church.

Also, those present, led by the clergy, recited the Lord's Prayer.

To note, the New Year address by the Catholicos of Armenians was not broadcast on the air of the state-funded Public Television for the first time in the history of newly independent Armenia.
Հայերեն and Русский
