News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 18
USD
405.49
EUR
440.89
RUB
4.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.49
EUR
440.89
RUB
4.58
Show news feed
Armenia President, Iran FM discuss situation in South Caucasus
Armenia President, Iran FM discuss situation in South Caucasus
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan discussed the situation in the region with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the embassy of Iran in Armenia informed on X, former Twitter.

"During the meeting with the President of Armenia, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of our country emphasized the importance of preserving historical paths and the inadmissibility of geopolitical changes in the conditions of the rapid development of events in the region," the statement reads.

The meeting was held on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Earlier, Armenian President Khachaturyan had met also with several other high-ranking officials in Davos.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia First President meets with Iran ambassador
Levon Ter-Petrosyan and Mehdi Sobhani discussed…
 Iran envoy: We want to have long-term strategic relations with Armenia
Members of the Armenia-Iran Friendship Group of the National Assembly met with Ambassador Mehdi Sobhani…
 Dramatic growth of Armenia-Iran trade, development of bilateral relations
Armenian economist Suren Parsyan's article in IRNA...
 Armenia Security Council chief, Iran FM discuss bilateral economic, security relations
Armen Grigoryan met with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is on a visit to Armenia…
 Hossein Amir-Abdollahian: We soon will witness opening ceremony of Armenia consulate general in Tabriz
“We positively evaluate the development of bilateral relations,” said the Iranian FM…
 Iran FM to Armenia premier: Our assessment is that both countries are on right track (PHOTOS)
Nikol Pashinyan received a delegation led by Hossein Amir-Abdollahian…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos