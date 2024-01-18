Armenia President, Iran FM discuss situation in South Caucasus

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan discussed the situation in the region with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the embassy of Iran in Armenia informed on X, former Twitter.
"During the meeting with the President of Armenia, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of our country emphasized the importance of preserving historical paths and the inadmissibility of geopolitical changes in the conditions of the rapid development of events in the region," the statement reads.
The meeting was held on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Earlier, Armenian President Khachaturyan had met also with several other high-ranking officials in Davos.