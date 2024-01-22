News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 22
USD
405.15
EUR
441.05
RUB
4.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.15
EUR
441.05
RUB
4.62
Show news feed
Bloomberg: Liquefied natural gas prices continue dropping in Europe thanks to renewable energy
Bloomberg: Liquefied natural gas prices continue dropping in Europe thanks to renewable energy
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices in Europe fell by almost 60% in 2023 from their peak in 2022, and they continue to decline mainly due to record gas reserves and renewable energy sources, Bloomberg reported, according to TASS.

Despite the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October last year, and the associated disruptions to international supply via the Red Sea, LNG prices in Europe continue to fall. Bloomberg attributed the occurrence to record gas reserves, broad investment in renewable energy, and slow economic growth, which limits energy demand in large industrialized countries.

However, there is a risk that the decrease will end and European countries as well as Japan, the United States, and China may face another crisis.

"Just by looking at prices, it seems that the crisis is over," said Balint Koncz, head of gas trading at MET International in Switzerland. "However, we are now reliant on global factors, which can change rapidly."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Steam leak detected at Japan nuclear plant
At the Takahama nuclear power plant in Fukui Prefecture…
 Khachaturyan, Grossi exchange views on nuclear power development in Armenia as green energy
The Armenian President met with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General, during the World Economic Forum in Davos…
 Armenia premier: New nuclear plant construction is megaproject
The 2023 activity report  of the Nuclear Safety Committee was presented to Pashinyan…
 Czech Rep. supplies first batch of mobile diesel generator sets to Armenia nuclear plant
Within the framework of the European Union-funded assistance program to the country's nuclear operator…
 Iran FM dismisses Azerbaijani claims that Armenia’s nuclear plant contaminates Araks River
Amir-Abdollahian stated that the technical report and inspection by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran dismissed this possibility…
 Electricity tariff in Armenia to not change on February 1, 2024
The respective decision was approved by the Public Services Regulatory Commission…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos