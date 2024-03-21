Macron proposes to connect EU, Caucasus, Western Balkans power grids

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with colleagues from the Western Balkans and the Caucasus about the need to connect the EU's power grids, and also proposed cooperation in dealing with nuclear waste. Macron announced this while speaking at the first-ever Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.
"In addition to what we do, we need to work together to build the power grid and its interconnections. This will be a major game changer for cheap electricity. The EU, the Western Balkans, and the Caucasus must be connected in a single [power] grid and investments must be made," the French president said, in particular.