The owner of Crocus City Hall, where terrorist attack took place, is Ilham Aliyev's former son-in-law

The owner of the Crocus City Hall, where the terrorist attack took place, is the president of Crocus International, Araz Agalarov - the father of the former husband of Leyla Aliyeva, the daughter of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Emin Agalarov and Leyla Aliyeva were married for 9 years. The daughter of the Azerbaijani President married the successful businessman and singer in 2006 and gave birth to two sons, Ali and Mikail.
On 22 March, the media reported about the shooting at the Crocus City Hall, where a concert of the band "Picnic" was to be held. According to RIA Novosti, at least three people in camouflage opened fire. It is also known that there was an explosion and a fire started in the building. Telegram channels report more than 40 dead and 100 injured.