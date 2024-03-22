Mash: One of the Crocus City Hall shooters detained

Preliminary, one of the suspects in the terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk detained. Telegram channel Mash reports with reference to sources.
Meanwhile, the storming of the building "Crocus City Hall" continues. It is reported about the destruction of the roof of the building. The area of the fire is about 3000 square meters.
On 22 March, the media reported about a shooting at the Crocus City Hall, where a concert of the band "Picnic" was to be held. According to RIA Novosti, at least three people in camouflage opened fire. It is also known that there was an explosion in the building, and a fire started. As a result of the terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall," tentatively, 40 people were killed, and more than 100 were injured. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case under the article "Terrorist Act."