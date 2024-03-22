Upper floors of the Crocus City Hall building almost completely burnt out

The upper floors of the Crocus City Hall building are almost completely burnt out. The correspondent of RIA Novosti reports.
It is reported that the fire has descended to the lower levels of the building.
On 22 March, the media reported about a shooting at the Crocus City Hall, where a concert of the band "Picnic" was to be held. According to RIA Novosti, at least three people in camouflage opened fire. It is also known that there was an explosion in the building, and a fire started. As a result of the terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall," tentatively, 40 people were killed, and more than 100 were injured. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case under the article "Terrorist Act."