Pashinyan expressed condolences to Putin in connection with terrorist attack in Moscow

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a telegram of condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the terrorist attack in Moscow. This is reported by the press service of the government.
The telegram reads:
"Dear Vladimir Putin,
It is with sincere sorrow that I received the tragic news of the terrorist attack that took place in Moscow and claimed the lives of innocent people.
Armenia strongly condemns this inhuman crime against the civilian population.
I express my deepest condolences to you. We mourn together with the people of Russia and send words of grief and support to the family members and relatives of the victims who have suffered an irreparable loss."