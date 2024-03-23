News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Show news feed
Pashinyan expressed condolences to Putin in connection with terrorist attack in Moscow
Pashinyan expressed condolences to Putin in connection with terrorist attack in Moscow
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a telegram of condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the terrorist attack in Moscow. This is reported by the press service of the government.

The telegram reads:

"Dear Vladimir Putin,

It is with sincere sorrow that I received the tragic news of the terrorist attack that took place in Moscow and claimed the lives of innocent people.

Armenia strongly condemns this inhuman crime against the civilian population.

I express my deepest condolences to you. We mourn together with the people of Russia and send words of grief and support to the family members and relatives of the victims who have suffered an irreparable loss."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Updated lists of victims of “Crocus” terrorist attack published
The Ministry of Health of the Moscow region...
 50 dead in the “Crocus” terrorist attack identified
He also noted that the search operation at the site will be completed on Sunday...
 US strongly condemns terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall - Blinken
We condemn terrorism in all manifestations...
 Debris removal at "Crocus" is carried out by hand
He added that the manual removal of the rubble will continue until it is completed...
 Russian State Duma plans to initiate the issue of introducing the death penalty for terrorists
The head of the faction, Vladimir Vasilyev, said that the nearest plenary session of the State Duma will be devoted to the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall,"...
 Russian Interior Ministry denies information that “Crocus City Hall” terrorists are Russian citizens
This information does not correspond to reality...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos