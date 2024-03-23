News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Show news feed
FSB chief reports to Putin on detention of 11 people, including all four terrorists involved in the “Crocus” attack
FSB chief reports to Putin on detention of 11 people, including all four terrorists involved in the “Crocus” attack
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

The head of the Federal Security Service reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the detention of 11 people, including all four terrorists directly involved in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, RIA Novosti reported, citing a source in the Kremlin.

"FSB Director Bortnikov reported to Putin on the detention of 11 people, all four terrorists directly involved in carrying out the attack," the Russian presidential press service said.

Work is now underway to identify accomplices of the terrorists.

On 22 March, the media reported about the shooting at the Crocus City Hall, where a concert of the band "Picnic" was to be held.  At least three people in camouflage opened fire. It is also known that there was an explosion and a fire started in the building. According to preliminary data and official information, more than 60 people were killed. According to the Telegram channel "112", the death toll has reached 82. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case under the article "Terrorist Act."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Updated lists of victims of “Crocus” terrorist attack published
The Ministry of Health of the Moscow region...
 50 dead in the “Crocus” terrorist attack identified
He also noted that the search operation at the site will be completed on Sunday...
 US strongly condemns terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall - Blinken
We condemn terrorism in all manifestations...
 Debris removal at "Crocus" is carried out by hand
He added that the manual removal of the rubble will continue until it is completed...
 Russian State Duma plans to initiate the issue of introducing the death penalty for terrorists
The head of the faction, Vladimir Vasilyev, said that the nearest plenary session of the State Duma will be devoted to the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall,"...
 Russian Interior Ministry denies information that “Crocus City Hall” terrorists are Russian citizens
This information does not correspond to reality...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos