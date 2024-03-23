FSB chief reports to Putin on detention of 11 people, including all four terrorists involved in the “Crocus” attack

The head of the Federal Security Service reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the detention of 11 people, including all four terrorists directly involved in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, RIA Novosti reported, citing a source in the Kremlin.
"FSB Director Bortnikov reported to Putin on the detention of 11 people, all four terrorists directly involved in carrying out the attack," the Russian presidential press service said.
Work is now underway to identify accomplices of the terrorists.
On 22 March, the media reported about the shooting at the Crocus City Hall, where a concert of the band "Picnic" was to be held. At least three people in camouflage opened fire. It is also known that there was an explosion and a fire started in the building. According to preliminary data and official information, more than 60 people were killed. According to the Telegram channel "112", the death toll has reached 82. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case under the article "Terrorist Act."