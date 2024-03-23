News
Death toll at Crocus City Hall rises to 115 - Russian Investigative Committee
Death toll at Crocus City Hall rises to 115 - Russian Investigative Committee
13:59, 23.03.2024
Region:
Russia
Theme:
Incidents
The death toll at Crocusa has risen to 115. Russian Investigative Committee reports.
This text available in
Հայերեն
and
Русский
Read more:
All
Updated lists of victims of “Crocus” terrorist attack published
The Ministry of Health of the Moscow region...
50 dead in the “Crocus” terrorist attack identified
He also noted that the search operation at the site will be completed on Sunday...
US strongly condemns terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall - Blinken
We condemn terrorism in all manifestations...
Debris removal at "Crocus" is carried out by hand
He added that the manual removal of the rubble will continue until it is completed...
Russian State Duma plans to initiate the issue of introducing the death penalty for terrorists
The head of the faction, Vladimir Vasilyev, said that the nearest plenary session of the State Duma will be devoted to the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall,"...
Russian Interior Ministry denies information that “Crocus City Hall” terrorists are Russian citizens
This information does not correspond to reality...
Armenia’s Pashinyan meets with France’s Macron
Most
Read
Viewed
"Mash": One of the terrorists suffered an eye injury during the arrest, the second ran out of the car in a T-shirt
Footage from "Crocus City Hall " terrorists’ hotel published
Interrogation video of terrorist involved in Crocus City Hall attack published
Video of the third suspect in terrorist attack at “Crocus” published
Footage of one of “Crocus” terrorists being interrogated in a hospital room published
Armenia’s Pashinyan meets with France’s Macron
Mikael Vardanyan donated 117 mln drams for garbage trucks and 230 waste bins for Masis community
Russia MFA spox on Armenia PM statement: Scaring one's own population is hardly best way to achieve results
Pashinyan, Macron in Brussels, confer about steps to normalize Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
Flowers, toys, and candles near Russian Embassy in Armenia in memory of victims of terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall
Humans started talking 1.6 million years ago, study finds
Crocus City Hall fire area reaches 12900 square meters
“The goal is recovery”: Seminar on lung cancer treatment
Thanks to ENA’s investments, losses in the system have decreased several times
The breath of winter in Yerevan