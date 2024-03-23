News
Death toll at Crocus City Hall rises to 115 - Russian Investigative Committee
Death toll at Crocus City Hall rises to 115 - Russian Investigative Committee
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

The death toll at Crocusa has risen to 115. Russian Investigative Committee reports.
