Flowers, toys, and candles near Russian Embassy in Armenia in memory of victims of terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


Since this morning, citizens have been laying flowers in front of the Russian Embassy in the Republic of Armenia in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack that took place yesterday at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow.

The citizens also light candles and put toys near the flowers in memory of the children who became victims of terrorism, 3 of them, according to the latest data.

The memory of the victims is honored not only by Russian citizens living in Armenia but also by Armenian citizens and politicians.

On 22 March, the media reported about a shooting at the Crocus City Hall, where a concert of the band "Picnic" was to be held. As a result of the terrorist attack, tentatively 115 people were killed. The Federal Security Service said that four people suspected of terrorism had been detained in the Bryansk Region, near the border with Ukraine.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
