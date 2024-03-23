Interrogation video of terrorist involved in Crocus City Hall attack published

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group and RT TV channel, published in her Telegram channel a full video of the interrogation of the terrorist involved in the attack on Crocus City Hall.
He said that he arrived from Turkey on 4 March and received the task to take part in the attack about a month ago from the assistant of a certain "preacher" who contacted him via Telegram.
According to the detainee, he was offered about half a million rubles for the mass murder, but he managed to get half of it and lost the card with this amount while fleeing.