Sunday
March 24
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Sunday
March 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Interrogation video of terrorist involved in Crocus City Hall attack published
Interrogation video of terrorist involved in Crocus City Hall attack published
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group and RT TV channel, published in her Telegram channel a full video of the interrogation of the terrorist involved in the attack on Crocus City Hall.

He said that he arrived from Turkey on 4 March and received the task to take part in the attack about a month ago from the assistant of a certain "preacher" who contacted him via Telegram.

According to the detainee, he was offered about half a million rubles for the mass murder, but he managed to get half of it and lost the card with this amount while fleeing.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
