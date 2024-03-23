News
Russian Interior Ministry denies information that “Crocus City Hall” terrorists are Russian citizens
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The official representative of the Russian Interior Ministry, Irina Volk, has denied the information that the terrorists who attacked the Crocus City Hall are Russian citizens.

"In a number of telegram channels and social networks today, there were spread allegations that four suspects in the terrorist attack on 22 March at the Crocus City Hall, who fled in a Renault Logan car and were subsequently detained in the Bryansk region, are Russian citizens. This information does not correspond to reality. They are all foreign nationals.

At present, the migration units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, in cooperation with colleagues from the Federal Security Service of Russia, are carefully checking the grounds and finding out the duration of stay of each of the detainees on the territory of the Russian Federation, establishing the addresses of actual residence, as well as other relevant circumstances.

We urge journalists and bloggers to refrain from publishing unverified information and premature assessments and to trust only official reports of law enforcement agencies," the statement of the Russian Interior Ministry spokesman said.
