Armenia PM receives Shanghai Cooperation Organization Secretary General

Was there change in Tavush Province military positions? Armenia deputy defense minister does not give clear answer

Armenia parliament committee approves technico-military collaboration agreement with Greece

Volvo to issue world's first electric vehicle battery passport

Leakage from 3 liquefied gas, 1 diesel, 1 gasoline tanks causes explosion, fire at Yerevan-Sevan motorway gas station

Criminal case opened into explosion at Yerevan-Sevan motorway gas station

Yerevan-Sevan motorway reopened

Yerevan-Sevan motorway gas station where explosion occurred is operated without expertise

Armenia Rescue Service: Leakage from all reservoirs at Yerevan-Sevan motorway explosion site stopped

Armenia interior ministry: No open fire at Yerevan-Sevan motorway explosion area as of 8:20am

Newspaper: How much compensation will Armenia government provide to Kirants village residents?

Identities of 7 injured in Yerevan-Sevan motorway explosion are determined

7 injured in explosion at Yerevan-Sevan motorway gas station, 2 in critical condition.

Health ministry: According to preliminary data, 5 hospitalized due to explosion on Yerevan-Sevan motorway

Explosion occurs at gas station on Yerevan-Sevan motorway (PHOTOS)

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Switzerland had a telephone conversation

Today we celebrated the successful completion of CLASS

Russia MFA: We are not lowering level of our relations, the ambassador will return to Armenia soon

Prime Ministers of Armenia and India discussed the issue of cooperation

Political scientist: Not very serious to cede territory to Azerbaijan and think it will no longer want another

Analyst: Armenia-Russia relations are in crisis

The representatives of the expert group that visited Kyiv were hosted at the Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia

Inter-party group on UFOs formed in Japan legislature

Food safety inspectorate: Armenia fruit exports to Russia has increased at least twice compared to 2023

Armenia parliament speaker’s Slovenia visit recapped

Armenia defense minister in Bulgaria, meets with representatives of various military industry companies

NSS: Armenia border guard wounded by landmine explosion in area adjacent to Voskepar village church

Armenia customs attaché to Russia: Upper Lars border checkpoint reopened after being closed for about 5 hours

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

France, like Germany and US, announces having no plans to send troops to Ukraine

Global oil demand expected to increase by 2.2 million barrels per day in 2024, OPEC chief says

Azerbaijan visit not planned on Armenia PM agenda, spokesperson says

Armenia border guard injured in landmine explosion in Voskepar village, journalist reports

Armenia PM: Russia carrying out large-scale work for railway restoration after floods

Russia ambassador to Baku: We welcome current process of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations’ normalization

Russia envoy to Azerbaijan comments on unblocking of regional communications

Turkey has highest rate of imprisonment, Armenia's rate is lowest in South Caucasus, CoE report says

Ardshinbank is the financial partner of the "Palaces of Saint Petersburg in Yerevan" international music festival

Lemkin Institute calls on UN to withdraw support for Azerbaijan as COP29 host

Kafka's letter to friend, in which he is complaining of writer’s block, up for auction

At least 4 killed in train collision in Czech Republic

Newspaper: What does Armenia opposition movement, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, propose?

Rare 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster offered for €1,595,000

PM staff: Border delimitation was not imposed on Armenia but Azerbaijan insisted on returning of 4 villages

National Dialogue on Tax Justice, Improved Compliance, and a Renewed Social Contract for the SDGs

Dollar, euro rise in Armenia

Tourist visits to Armenia up by 40% in 2023 compared to 2022

Armenia diplomat: Russia withdrawal from South Caucasus will create significant threats for it

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan holding rally in Armenia’s Sotk village

Switzerland MFA comments on Armenia flood relief efforts in Armenia

Amio Era. Memorandum was signed with the Armenian State Pedagogical University after K. Abovyan

Lithuania to earmark €100,000 for restoration of Armenia flood-affected areas

EU European External Action Service official visits Armenia’s Yeraskh village, Yeghegnadzor city

There is epidemic risk in Armenia flood disaster zone, territorial administration minister says

Armenia defense minister has short talk with Bulgaria president (PHOTOS)

EU aid to Armenia is possible on condition of aid to Azerbaijan as well, Hungary FM says

Russian border guards have left Armenia’s Nerkin Hand village, Syunik Province governor says

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, supporters heading to Armenia’s Vardenis town

Azerbaijan FM confirms receiving Armenia’s new proposals for peace treaty

Indonesia to bury billions of tons of carbon dioxide from industrial facilities underground

Armenia defense minister attends HEMUS 2024 international exhibition opening ceremony in Bulgaria (PHOTOS)

Georgia envoy on Armenia vote at UN: Another big leap forward in our strategic partnership

UN General Assembly passes resolution on displaced persons in Georgia, Armenia also votes in favor

Tigran Khachatryan meets with Michael Siebert, underscores continued development of Armenia-EU cooperation

Experts validate Armenia's 2025-2030 Export strategy

Specialist is dispatched to organize EU flood relief in Armenia’s Lori, Tavush Provinces

Galuzin: Armenia's thoughtless steps will lead to irreversibility of single defense area with Russia

Pashinyan to Modi: We will have opportunity to share our vision on further promoting Armenia-India bilateral agenda

Elderly woman declared dead in US nursing home ‘resurrects’ in funeral home

Unique vintage 1977 Porsche 911S coupe with modern tuning is up for auction

Diplomat: Russia still ready to facilitate Armenia-Azerbaijan reconciliation

Armenia defense minister travels to Bulgaria

Newspaper: What did Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan discuss?

Mikhail Galuzin: Armenia avoids contacts with Russia at MFA, MoD level

Armenia responds to Azerbaijan's latest proposals on draft peace treaty. MFA

Armenian Foreign Ministry: Iran “on the ground” participates in the implementation of "Crossroads of Peace" project

Foreign Ministry: Armenia is at the practical stage of joining the Chabahar port project

Dollar loses, euro gains value in Armenia

Father Yesayi Artenyan: Statements of Armenia PM, his chief of staff are completely fictitious

Russian Foreign Ministry: EU Mission in Armenia collects intelligence against Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan

Finland president: Armenia PM and I discussed regional dynamics in South Caucasus

Armenia MFA is working on acquisition of new embassy buildings in Paris and Tehran, deputy FM says

Deputy FM: There will be positive changes for Armenia citizens regarding liberalization of visa regime with EU

Some EU countries have sent signals to increase investments in Armenia, economy minister says

UN conference delegates are called to support release of Armenians held in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

In Azerbaijan, imports of defense products will be exempt from tax and customs duty

Armenia Deputy PM Grigoryan: There are disagreements within EAEU regarding energy markets

Economy minister: Preferential procedure may be used in EU for some Armenia products

Ministry of Economy: Armenian cognac will be called “Armenian brandy”

Sanctions in EU-EAEU relations’ context have negative impact on Armenia economy, minister says

Nikol Pashinyan, Alexander Stubb confer about development of Armenia-Finland relations

Flooding in Armenia: Switzerland deploys specialists from Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit

Finance ministry: Armenia received many grants from EU in 2023

Pashinyan underscores Armenia-EU cooperation development, expansion

Armenia's Papikyan, Serbia envoy discuss defense cooperation between their countries (PHOTOS)

Mirzoyan: Armenia works a lot with EU

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan: Tomorrow we will leave for Vardenis town, we have rally at 6pm in Sotk village

Armenia FM says he has established ‘great personal relations’ with the CSTO chief

Iran applies for becoming observer country in Eurasian Economic Union

Yerevan to host next Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting