Armenia PM receives Shanghai Cooperation Organization Secretary General

Armenian Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received a delegation led by the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Zhang Ming, the PM’s office informs.
The premier welcomed Zhang's visit to Armenia, and highlighted the development of Armenia's cooperation with SCO. Pashinyan noted that Armenia is interested in deepening broad regional cooperation and, in this connection, spoke about the Crossroads of Peace project of the Armenian government in that regard.
In turn, Zhang Ming emphasized the interest of the SCO Secretariat in expanding mutually beneficial relations with Armenia.
Subsequently, the interlocutors exchanged views on the activities of Shanghai Cooperation Organization and future cooperation.