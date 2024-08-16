Russia envoy to Armenia calls to respect heroic ancestors’ history, memory

Russian ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin called to respect the history and memory of our heroic ancestors. The Russian diplomat stated this speaking with reporters.

Responding to the question regarding the wording in the new history textbook of Armenia’s schools, the ambassador reminded that the Russian foreign ministry had already made a comment, presenting the position of the Russian side in this regard.

Expressing his own point of view on the matter, Kopyrkin noted that the awareness of history is a normal process, including based on the processes that are taking place now, and the problems that countries and peoples are facing.

"However, several factors are important in this matter: honesty, aspiration, and willingness to avoid opportunistic considerations, which may seem expedient today, but the situation may change tomorrow; it is very important to maintain the core. And another important thing: morality, respect for the memory of the ancestors, their exploits. This is more important in the case of the history of our countries. That history has been complicated, requiring great sacrifices and dedication," the Russian ambassador to Armenia emphasized, adding that history is an important part of the present and the future.