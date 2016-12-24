News
Girlfriend of Russian envoy’s killer detained in Turkey
19:27, 24.12.2016
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The girlfriend of the assassinator of the Russian envoy to Turkey has been detained in Turkey.

Studying the list of Mevlüt Mert’s phone calls, the police noted that he often talked to a girl, Milliyet reports. When it turned out that she was the girlfriend of the assassinator, the law enforcement authorities immediately detained her.

In the evening of December 19, a gunman attacked Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, while he was giving a speech at a photo exhibition in the Turkish capital city of Ankara.

Karlov was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but he could not be saved.

The assailant, who was shot dead by police, was later identified as Ankara police officer Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş. The latter worked for the Ankara police for 2,5 years. Five people have been detained in eth framework of the incident, including the father, mother and sister of the assailant.

 

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
