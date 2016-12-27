News
Yerevan kindergarten children want iPhone 7 from Santa (PHOTOS)
14:38, 27.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – An amusing incident occurred during the New Year show at a kindergarten in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, and the visiting Santa Claus found himself in an awkward situation (PHOTOS).

When Santa entered the hall, the kindergarten instructor asked him: “What gifts have you brought for the children? We wanted candies and toys from you.”

Subsequently, the instructor turned to the children and asked: “What do you want from Santa Claus?”

Some of the kids, however, immediately stated that they wanted an iPhone 7.

But confused Santa pretended not to hear this, and he handed the gifts he had brought.

