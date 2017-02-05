Armenia hands over body of Azerbaijani serviceman to his homeland

The Armenian authorities have handed over the body of dead Azerbaijani serviceman Chingiz Gurbanov to his homeland through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
The body was handed over at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Sunday, the press-service of the Armenian Defese Ministry reports.
Chingiz Gurbanov (born in 1994) was killed on December 29 during the diversionary infiltration attempt initiated by the Azerbaijani side on the border with Armenia. A forensic expert examination of Gurbnov’s body was commissioned within the framework of the infiltration attempt and the death of three Armenian servicemen. Upon the completion of the examination, the body of the Azerbaijani citizen was handed over to his country.