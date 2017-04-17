News
Tuesday
April 18
Tuesday
April 18
115-year-old Spaniard recognized Europe’s oldest person
23:30, 17.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Spanish Ana Vela has been recognized the oldest person of Europe, TASS reports, citing El Pais.

According to the information, the 115-year-old woman born on 26 October 1901 in Puente Genil, Andalucia, now lives in Barcelona, Catalonia.  She claimed the title of the oldest person on the European continent after Italian Emma Morano, 117, died on April 15. 

Currently, the world’s oldest person is Jamaica resident Violet Brown, who was born on 10 March 1900. The oldest man of Europe is Spanish Francisco Núñez Olivera, who celebrated his 112nd anniversary in mid-December. Israeli Yisrael Kristal from Haifa, who was born in 1903 and survived the Holocaust, has been recognized the oldest man of the world. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
