Newspaper: Armenia second President gives up

YEREVAN. – Even though second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan is holding active post-National Assembly (NA)-election talks these days, it appears he has lost hope—once and for all—of returning to politics, after all attempts, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“In the NA elections [on April 2], the people loyal to him suffered a humiliating defeat with ORO bloc [which was led by former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, and ex-FMs Raffi Hovannisian and Vartan Oskanian].

“He has several insiders in Tsarukyan Bloc [which is led by opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman and businessman MP Gagik Tsarukyan], but these people are a minority, and they do not have a bearing on Tsarukyan’s decisions.

“The series of [Kocharyan’s] losses includes one of the media that successfully operate since 2014 with funding by Kocharyan’s office, Yerevan Today, which either will completely be closed or continue subsisting superficially,” wrote Zhamanak.