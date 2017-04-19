News
Newspaper: Armenia second President gives up
10:52, 19.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Even though second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan is holding active post-National Assembly (NA)-election talks these days, it appears he has lost hope—once and for all—of returning to politics, after all attempts, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“In the NA elections [on April 2], the people loyal to him suffered a humiliating defeat with ORO bloc [which was led by former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, and ex-FMs Raffi Hovannisian and Vartan Oskanian].

“He has several insiders in Tsarukyan Bloc [which is led by opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman and businessman MP Gagik Tsarukyan], but these people are a minority, and they do not have a bearing on Tsarukyan’s decisions.

“The series of [Kocharyan’s] losses includes one of the media that successfully operate since 2014 with funding by Kocharyan’s office, Yerevan Today, which either will completely be closed or continue subsisting superficially,” wrote Zhamanak.

This text available in   Հայերեն
