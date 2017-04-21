Military educational exhibition held in Yerevan

YEREVAN. - An exhibition of the Armenian military educational institutions has kicked off within the framework of the forum ''Nation-army 2017'' held in Yerevan (photos).
The pavilions of military universities, colleges, academies and university military chairs are presented at the exhibition, which is held at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex. The visitors will have an opportunity to get familiarized with the conditions of education and success stories of the educational institutions and their syllabi.
The samples of equipment and weaponry—Smerch multiple rocket launcher, Tochka U ballistic missile, Igla-S missile system, ZRK S-125 missile system, guns andGrad multiple rocket launcher—as well as the achievements of the national defense industry are presented on separate platforms.
Competition programs with prizes will be organized for schoolchildren. Meetings with the veterans of Artsakh War and participants of the 2016 April war are planned as well.