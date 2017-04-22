News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 22
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
In Germany, several thousand Afghan refugees speak about their relations with Taliban
19:18, 22.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Since 2015, in Afghanistan several thousand refugees from Germany have claimed, that they have had connections with Taliban or fought with the Taliban extremist group, reports Der Spiegel, referring to a letter directed to the German special services from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees Affairs.

According to DW, the federal public prosecutor's office has been investigating more than 70 cases. It is not known whether refugees are former fighters of Taliban, or not. German officials have suggested, that some of them, beings former Taliban members, are expecting to seek asylum in Germany. Membership to Taliban in Afghanistan is penalized by death penalty.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Police arrest man armed with knife in Northern station in Paris
A man armed with a knife was arrested in the Northern station in Paris…
 One of Abu Sayyaf ‘s leaders has been killed in Philippines
One of Abu Sayyaf ‘s leaders has been killed in the Philippines…
 Defense Ministry: Armenian peacekeepers not affected by Mazar-e-Sharif attack
70 Afghan soldiers were killed during a Taliban attack...
 Trump: Terrorist attack in France will affect results of presidential elections
Trump in his tweet said, that the attack on police in Paris will influence the results of the presidential elections in France…
 Almost 19 thousand people in Belgium are suspected of having links with terrorists
The number of people suspected of terrorist activities and included into the database of the Belgian police increased by 10 times in 7 years…
 Egyptian Air Forces kill 19 terrorists in province of North Sinai
Egyptian air forces killed 19 terrorists in the province of North Sinai…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news