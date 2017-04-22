In Germany, several thousand Afghan refugees speak about their relations with Taliban

Since 2015, in Afghanistan several thousand refugees from Germany have claimed, that they have had connections with Taliban or fought with the Taliban extremist group, reports Der Spiegel, referring to a letter directed to the German special services from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees Affairs.
According to DW, the federal public prosecutor's office has been investigating more than 70 cases. It is not known whether refugees are former fighters of Taliban, or not. German officials have suggested, that some of them, beings former Taliban members, are expecting to seek asylum in Germany. Membership to Taliban in Afghanistan is penalized by death penalty.