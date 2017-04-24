News
Armenian member of Turkey parliament demands legislature to present information on consequences of 1915 deportation
13:55, 24.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, submitted a written petition to the chairmanship of the Turkish parliament regarding Armenian Genocide.

In the petition, Paylan demanded that the legislature present information on the consequences of the state decision on deporting Armenians on May 27, 1915, according to Agos Armenian bilingual weekly of Istanbul.

He noted that Armenians, Greeks, Yazidis, and Assyrians were massacred as a result of the implementation of this decision.

“The consequences of this decision have not yet been studied for 102 years on,” noted the Armenian member of the Turkish parliament. “With the implementation of this decision, we lost a large number of human lives, and thousands of private and cultural property belonging to Armenians was embezzled by the state, or other people.”

Also, Garo Paylan demanded to investigate the public servants’ accountability in the consequences of this deportation.

