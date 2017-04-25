Greek court rejects request for three Turkish soldiers' extradition

A Greek court ruled against Ankara's request to extradite three of eight Turkish soldiers who fled across the border to Greece after last year's failed coup attempt, Reuters reported.

The second request for extradition was sent by the Turkish authorities on January 30, 2017, four days after the decision of the Supreme Court of Greece not to extradite the soldiers because they can't count on fair justice in Turkey.

Turkey accuses the escaped servicemen of six articles of the criminal code, including of attempting to abrogate the constitution, attempting to dissolve parliament, seizing a helicopter by violent means and attempting to assassinate President Tayyip Erdogan.

The court is expected to rule in the coming weeks on the five cases remaining from the second request.