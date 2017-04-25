Charges brought against Armenian man, who killed Russian soldier in Gyumri

YEREVAN. - Based on the evidence acquired within the framework of the criminal case investigated by the Department of Especially Important Cases of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, charges were brought on Tuesday against Stepanavan resident A. Janjughazyan for the murder of the102nd Russian military base serviceman Dmitry Tsalpayev.

The court granted the motion for enforcing arrest as a precautionary measure with regard to him.

The body of the 102nd Russian Military Base serviceman Dmitry Yalpayev (born in 1996) was found Saturday nearby a shop in Gyumri, and with a stab wound on his neck.

J. A., 20, who, according to the Investigative Committee has mental disorders, was detained on suspicion of committing the murder.

A criminal case was launched on murder charges.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.