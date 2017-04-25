News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 25
USD
484.45
EUR
527.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.45
EUR
527.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
Mayor: Yerevan residents know who to vote for
19:38, 25.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - At the meeting with the residents of Yerevan’s Shengavit administrative district on Tuesday, Mayor of Yerevan and mayoral candidate Taron Margaryan described his team as knowledgeable, professional and diligent.

“We have come with our team to ask for your confidence vote in order to implement our five-year program. Our pre-election program is realistic: it is not only promises. Our program is the continuation of the work done by us,” he said.

At the same time, the mayor expressed conviction that Yerevan residents know who to vote for on the voting day. He urged the residents to vote for the team, which has a 5-year experience and whose election program is based on that very experience.

“Yerevan residents know who to vote for—the professional, diligent and knowledgeable team, which has communicated with the people for many years and drew up its pre-election program listening to the opinion of the people,”he noted.

The Yerevan Council election will be held on May 14. Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) party and Yelk (Way Out) bloc are participating in the election.  

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Yerkir Tsirani: We will take over Yerevan Municipality
The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14...
 Yelk: Yerevan Council election is first and foremost a political one
In his words, if Yelk bloc wins, the city will have a young and enthusiastic mayor and team...
 Yelk: We are sure we will win Yerevan Council election
“Taron Margaryan wants to become a mayor for the third time..."
 Ruling party: Let our opponents take off black glasses and see how well-built Yerevan is
“Enormous work has been done..."
 Yerevan Mayor promises great reforms in transportation sphere
“The transportation issue has not emerged during the recent five years: We have had city transport issue since our independence...."
 Yerkir Tisrani party leader and members ride along Yerevan central streets on bikes (PHOTOS)
The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news