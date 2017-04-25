Mayor: Yerevan residents know who to vote for

YEREVAN. - At the meeting with the residents of Yerevan’s Shengavit administrative district on Tuesday, Mayor of Yerevan and mayoral candidate Taron Margaryan described his team as knowledgeable, professional and diligent.

“We have come with our team to ask for your confidence vote in order to implement our five-year program. Our pre-election program is realistic: it is not only promises. Our program is the continuation of the work done by us,” he said.

At the same time, the mayor expressed conviction that Yerevan residents know who to vote for on the voting day. He urged the residents to vote for the team, which has a 5-year experience and whose election program is based on that very experience.

“Yerevan residents know who to vote for—the professional, diligent and knowledgeable team, which has communicated with the people for many years and drew up its pre-election program listening to the opinion of the people,”he noted.

The Yerevan Council election will be held on May 14. Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) party and Yelk (Way Out) bloc are participating in the election.