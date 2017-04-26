Czech Rep. president condoles with Armenians

President of the Czech Republic, Miloš Zeman, issued a message of condolences to the Armenian nation, on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide.

“I personally described these atrocities as genocide, on several occasions (…).

“I agree that politicians should not interpret history (…), and primarily historians shall mull, or interpret the past.

“[But] at the same time, I believe that we cannot forget the events that not only took the lives of 1.5 million innocent people, but represent a tragic period of history, not only for the Armenian people, but the entire civilized world,” specifically reads the Czech president’s message, which was the first ever in the history of the Czech Armenian community.

As reported earlier, Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic on Tuesday adopted a resolution condemning the Armenian Genocide.

A total of 107 MPs took part in the respective voting, 104 of them cast their ballots for this resolution, whereas three others abstained from voting.