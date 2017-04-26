“Flower-gathering” held at Armenian Genocide Memorial (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The annual “flower-gathering” is held Wednesday at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Representatives from the non-governmental, international, private, and public sectors as well as students and volunteers are taking part in this event (PHOTOS).

They are collecting the flowers that were laid at the Eternal Flame on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the genocide, and are separating the stalks of these flowers from their petals.

Fertilizer is made from the stalks, and recycled paper is prepared from the petals.

Subsequently, the handmade paper is donated to the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

The flower-gathering will continue until 6pm.