Karabakh to launch new international art project
17:03, 26.04.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Culture

STEPANAKERT. – The Ministry of Culture and Youth Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) has announced the launch of its new international project: Arts for Peace!

The artistic director of this project is Luca Ferrini – a well-known Italian pianist, conductor, and participant of the International Festival of Young Musicians “TNJRE” (in 2013 and 2015), the ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. He expressed his readiness to contribute to cultural development in Artsakh, creation and strengthening of new cultural ties, and promoting peace through arts.

The project will be launched on Thursday at 5pm in Shushi town, with a joint concert by Ferrini, violinist Jože Kotar and clarinetist Črtomir Šiškovič from Slovenia, and Belgian Armenian cellist Sevak Avanesyan.

And on Sunday at 6pm, young musicians from Artsakh will join the guests at the Palace of Culture and Youth of NKR. Works by classical and modern composers will be performed at the concert.

Within the framework of this project, violin and clarinet master classes will be given at Stepanakert Music College after Sayat Nova.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
