News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 27
USD
484.53
EUR
528.09
RUB
8.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.53
EUR
528.09
RUB
8.57
Show news feed
Interesting detail revealed in Hrant Dink murder case in Turkey
10:04, 27.04.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The name of former prosecutor Zekeriya Öz, who was discharged on charges of being a member of the Gülen movement—which is led by US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gülen—and has fled Turkey, has been included in the indictment of the case into the murder of Istanbul Armenian journalist Hrant Dink.

The indictment stated that Öz had telephonic conversations with Muharrem Demirkale, commander of the gendarmerie intelligence that was surveilling Dink’s murderer Ogün Samast, a day before and a day after the murder, according to Milliyet daily of Turkey.

Also, Zekeriya Öz had been at the scene at the time of the murder, and kept track of how the murder was taking place.

Muharrem Demirkale is under arrest.

Hrant Dink, the founder and chief editor of Agos Armenian bilingual weekly of Istanbul, was gunned down on January 19, 2007 in front of then office of Agos.

In 2011, the perpetrator, Ogün Samast, was sentenced by a juvenile court to 22 years and ten months for the murder.

After long court proceedings and appeals, however, a new probe was ultimately launched in this murder case, and regarding numerous former and serving senior Turkish officials’ complicity in this assassination.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Charges brought against Armenian man, who killed Russian soldier in Gyumri
The court granted the motion for enforcing arrest as a precautionary measure with regard to him...
 Armenia defense minister condoles with Russia counterpart
On the death of the soldier from the Russian military base in Gyumri…
 Public defender included in criminal case into murder of soldier from Russian military base in Gyumri
Also, an investigative team has been set up…
 Source: Detainee in Russian serviceman’s murder case is Armenian
Earlier, the body of the 102nd Russian military base serviceman Dmitry Yalpayev (born in 1996) was found near Argo shop on Boulevard street of Gyumri...
One person detained over Russian serviceman’s murder in Armenia’s Gyumri
Earlier, the body of the 102nd Russian military base serviceman Dmitry Yalpayev (born in 1996) was found near Argo shop on Boulevard street of Gyumri...
 There is suspect in Russian serviceman’s murder case
According to the information of Armenian News - NEWS.am, J.A., 20, has been brought to the police station...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news