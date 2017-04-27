Robin Bohnisch on Armenian Genocide resolution: Czech MPs showed they cannot be blackmailed

Czech MPs have shown that Czechia is a sovereign country that cannot be blackmailed, MP Robin Bohnisch said in response to Armenian News-NEWS.am inquiry about adoption of the resolution condemning the Armenian Genocide.

A total of 104 deputies voted for the resolution, which was introduced by Mr. Bohnisch from the Czech Social Democratic Party.

“I am happy and satisfied by this step of the Chamber of Deputies. Regarding relationships between Czechia and Armenia, they are already at a great level. Formal recognition of genocide is just a premium,” said Bohnisch, Chairman of the Czech Republic-Armenia Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Asked whether a call for the world community to prevent violations of human rights all over the globe refers to the situation with the minorities, especially Christians, in the Middle East, MP replied: “Formulation is general and is meant seriously. It represents the tradition of Czech foreign policy, focused on the defense of human rights.”