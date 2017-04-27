News
Armenian Genocide commemorated at Massachusetts State House
09:21, 27.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

An event marking the Armenian Genocide 102nd anniversary was held at the US State of Massachusetts State House. The commemoration included speakers.

Welcoming remarks were delivered by Massachusetts Speaker of the House Robert A. Deleo. He thanked all those who had done tremendous work for the Armenian community in the state of Massachusetts. He also mentioned the release of the film The Promise to signify how far the Armenian community has come since surviving the genocide.

“We must ensure that the human spirit outshines inhumanity,” said Deleo.

The keynote address was delivered by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. Healey stressed that the Armenian Genocide was of the darkest periods in our history.

“As Attorney General, I also know the importance of calling out crimes for what they are and holding perpetrators accountable,” said Healey. “It’s why it’s so shameful for anyone or any country to refuse to recognize the Armenian Genocide.”

She added that denial must fuel all advocates of human rights and those fighting for justice to continue and pursue their struggle.

Massachusetts governor’s proclamation has declared April 24, 2017 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
