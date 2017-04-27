News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 27
USD
484.62
EUR
528.04
RUB
8.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.62
EUR
528.04
RUB
8.53
Show news feed
Ucom offers free watching of 55 channels with 2-day catch-up possibility via mobile TV
16:38, 27.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations

YEREVAN. – This spring Ucom comes up with the most awaited offer. All those Ucom Universal tariff plan subscribers, who will activate MediaRoom application till June 30, have a possibility of watching the most anticipated football matches, TV-programs and series during consecutive four months absolutely for free, even while being away from home.

 And the most important thing is that when watching TV, the megabytes of internet inclusions won’t be consumed, and after consumption of inclusions, subscribers won’t be charged for used megabytes.

The subscribers just need to download the application, text the word “TV” to 145 short number, get an activation code, enter it into the appropriate field of the app and that’s it.

“Last year by launching the MediaRoom mobile TV application we acknowledged all the needs of our customers with dynamic lifestyle. And just a few months later we can confidently state, that the mobile television has never been this affordable and this accessible”, said Hayk Yesayan, Director General at Ucom.

Within the frames of the offer, Universal tariff plan subscribers can watch 55 multi-genre TV-channels with 2-day Catch-Up possibility.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Zangi messenger to soon introduce new Armenian stickers
According to him, while preparing the stickers, they pay special attention to their design...
 Armenia ICT representations open in 4 countries
Representative offices have opened in the United States, France, Belgium, and Bolivia…
 Junker: Goal of EU investment in EU Eastern Partnership countries is to end instability
The goal of the EU investment in the countries of EU Eastern Partnership is to end instability…
 WikiLeaks releases new information on unlocking Samsung TVs by CIA
WikiLeaks releases another secret data of the CIA, called "Weeping Angel"…
 Google searches for 'World War 3' hit their highest record
The users were first concerned about the recent U.S. airstrikes on Syria and Moscow’s responsive statements...
 Seminar on cybsersecurity held at Yerevan's HayTech center
This has been the second similar seminar held upon the joint initiative of the Armenian Defense Ministry and HayTech cybersecurity center...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news