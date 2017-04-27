In Thailand militants kill four soldiers

Four soldiers of special forces of Thailand died on Thursday in the province of Narathiwat, as a result of the attack of militants on their car, the third national television channel informed on Thursday, reports RIA Novosti.

The pick-up truck, in which servicemen headed for patrolling the local road in Narathiwat province, blew up on a hand-made explosive device and overturned, after which all four survivors of Thai special forces were fired and killed by militants.

The groups of Muslim militants from separatist organizations have been undertaking attacks since 2004, in the provinces of the "extreme south" of Thailand - Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani, bordering with Malaysia. They require autonomy from the region. During the conflict, due to explosions and shelling that took place in the "extreme south" weekly, more than 5.8 thousand people died in the region, mostly civilians.