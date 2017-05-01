Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used grenade launcher at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 35 times, from late Sunday night to early Monday morning.
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired about 420 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In addition, the adversary fired two shells from an automatic grenade launcher, in a southerly direction of the line of contact.
But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units are in full control of the frontline, and they continue to reliably maintain their military positions.