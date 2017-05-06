Anna Eshoo: US Congress members plan to visit Armenia in September

A US Congressional delegation is planning to visit Armenia in September, Congresswoman Anna Eshoo told the Voice of America. Eshoo noted that she also hopes to visit Armenia at that time.
The Congress member added that when she had traveled to Armenia—as part of the US presidential delegation—for the Armenian Genocide Centennial in 2015, everyone had accepted her with open arms, and she had felt as she was among her own family.
The US congresswoman noted, however, that they still have been unable to have the Congress pass a bill on Armenian Genocide recognition. Eshoo added that she will not rest until the US formally recognizes this genocide because we know, in terms of history, that when something is not recognized, it means it does not exist, and this is unacceptable.
But Anna Eshoo believes that the US is strong enough to withstand the so called huge opposition which, however, is not actually that huge.