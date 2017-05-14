Yerevan residents electing Council of Elders, winner nominates mayor

YEREVAN. – The Yerevan city council election started at 8:00 on Sunday. At least 474 polling precincts are opened across Armenia’s capital.

Three political forces are participating in this vote: the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), the opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party, and the opposition Yelk (Way Out) Bloc.

The list of the Yelk Bloc is headed by the deputy Nikol Pashinyan, he is followed by Arayik Harutyunyan and Davit Khazhakyan.

The list of Yerkir Tsirani Party is headed by ex-deputy Zaruhi Postanjyan, then come Mnatsakan Pakshiev and Sona Agekyan.

Acting Mayor Taron Markaryan is heading the list of the RPA, then come Smbat Lputyan and Hovik Musayelyan.

There are only three political forces participating in the elections, thus all of them will get seats in the Council of Elders. The winning party will nominate a candidate for mayor.