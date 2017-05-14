Voter turnout in Yerevan elections makes only 40.99 percent

YEREVAN. – As of Sunday 8pm, the voter turnout in the Yerevan city council elections is 345,226 or 40.99 percent of eligible 842,147 voters, Central Electoral Commission (CEC) informed on Sunday.

As compared to the April 2 parliamentary election, voter turnout in the capital has reduced by over 17 percent.

Three political forces are participating in this vote: the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), the opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party, and the opposition Yelk (Way Out) Bloc. The winning party will nominate a mayor.