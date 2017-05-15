Union of Poultry Breeders: Armenia needs facility specialized in egg powder production

YEREVAN. - Armenia needs a facility specialized in production of egg powder and egg mixture (composed of pasteurized yolk and white).
Chairman of the Union of Poultry Breeders of Armenia, Sergey Stepanyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.
According to him, first of all, such a production can long be preserved. Second, it allows processing the surplus of poultry plants. Annually 15 percent of eggs from Armenia’s poultry plants prove to be unqualified for sale.
“Part of them are not bought, the expiration date passes; others are flawed, having cracks or dirt on the shell. All this will be easily processed and better sold out. This means the incomes from a unit of product will increase and the self-value of eggs will overall drop,” he said.
The cost of such a production is not very high: it is possible to sum it up in 1,5 million euro. Unfortunately, the poultry plants of Armenia are too loaded with old loans to afford new ones, Stepanyan said. That is why they request non-interest earning loan from the Government.
“We met with the Government representatives and requested them to act as a co-investor. And we, Union enterprises, will be obliged to buy out their equity interest of the state in 5 years,” the specialist said.
The main consumers of liquid eggs in Armenia are food industries (meat products, pastry, ice-cream, etc.) Eggs mixtures are prepared on the ground. In other countries, liquid and powder eggs are used for large state procurements (army, etc.), whereas in the northern countries and regions they replace fresh eggs.