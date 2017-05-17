Ex-official: Russian military base in Gyumri will be used only in case of aggression against Armenia

YEREVAN. – The Russian military base in Gyumri will be used solely in case of aggression against Armenia, said Vagharshak Harutyunyan, former Defense Minister of Armenia, at a press conference on Wednesday.

Reflecting on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s statement, according to which this military base is ready to confront the actions by Islamic State terrorist group, Harutyunyan noted that Lavrov’s words have inferred the framework of the activities of this military base.

“There is no document which states that any side can use the base unilaterally,” stressed the ex-defense minister of Armenia.

Lavrov had stated as follows: “The relevant [military] divisions, which are located in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia, and have entered into the composition of the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces of the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] member countries, are at a state of permanent readiness for actions.”