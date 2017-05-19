Parliament: Minsk Group recognized Azerbaijan aggressor, thanks to Armenia democratic development

YEREVAN. – The OSCE Minsk Group recognized Azerbaijan as the aggressor, thanks to the development of democracy in Armenia.

Newly elected speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Ara Babloyan, stated the above-said at Friday’s session of Parliament.

He noted this commenting on the statement which the Minsk Group co-chairs issued on Thursday, with respect to the incident that occurred at the line of contact.

“This move [by the Minsk Group] needs to be assessed correctly,” noted Babloyan. “Not only Azerbaijan’s permanent aggression, but, we can confidently say, Armenia’s clear-cut steps toward the development of democracy also led to this statement.

“Being a member in the EAEU [the Eurasian Economic Union, which also comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan], Armenia seeks to expand cooperation also with other countries and regions, including Europe.”